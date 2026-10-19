United Way marks 10 years of Pitch10 with $50,000 grant competition

United Way of Buffalo & Erie County will mark the 10th anniversary of Pitch10 on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, when 10 grassroots nonprofits will compete for a share of $50,000 in prize grants, including a top award of $25,000.

The annual event spotlights local nonprofits and connects them with funding and leadership resources. Attendees will hear short presentations from each finalist, vote for the organizations they believe will have the greatest impact, and enjoy music from DJ Milk.

“As we celebrate 10 years of Pitch10, we’re proud to welcome these 10 organizations into the United Way family. We look forward to building partnerships, collaborating on solutions and working together to strengthen our community and help all residents thrive. Every ticket purchased also helps support local nonprofits, ensuring that the impact of Pitch10 extends beyond the stage and back into our community,” said Trina Burruss, president and CEO of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County.

United Way says each finalist will explain how its work advances the organization’s focus areas of Healthy Community, Financial Security and Youth Opportunity. The 10 participating organizations are Cooperation Buffalo; Let’s Raise Our Babies; Community Wellness Works Giving; Buffalo Arts Studio; Purposefully Pursuing Peace; Grace Guest House; National Federation for Just Communities of Western New York; Positive Direction Foundation, Inc.; Adversity Builds Character; and Beyond Borders Athletics.

Pitch10 is supported by several sponsors: Empower Federal Credit Union is the premier sponsor; the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is the matching sponsor; National Fuel is the impact sponsor; and the Rich Family Foundation is the prize pool sponsor.

Tickets and additional event details are listed at: https://bit.ly/2026Pitch10

United Way of Buffalo & Erie County has worked for nearly 110 years to improve health, expand youth opportunities and strengthen financial stability in the region, partnering with local groups to address community challenges.