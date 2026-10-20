Allegany County groups race to raise $10,500 to ship 300 Christmas care packages to USS Jason L. Dunham crew

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — With Veterans Day approaching and an Oct. 31 deadline looming, organizers in Allegany County are seeking $10,500 to ship 300 Christmas care packages to the crew of the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Jason L. Dunham (DDG 109).

The campaign, organized by Debra and Dan Dunham with support from Shannon Harding and the Belmont American Legion Family Post 808, had raised $3,675 as of Oct. 20, enough to cover shipping for 105 of the planned 300 boxes. Organizers said $6,825 remained to reach the shipping goal, or $35 per box.

Students from Scio, Wellsville and Genesee Valley Central schools, along with other community members, are collecting items and making cards to include in the packages, organizers said. Suggested items include socks, travel-size hygiene products, baby wipes, beef jerky, protein bars, playing cards, puzzle books and other small comfort items suitable for sailors.

Local veterans organizations and other sponsors have contributed to the campaign. Sponsors and their contributions include Allegany County SAL, $1,000; Wreaths Across America Belmont Legion Family Branch, $500; SAL Post 808 in Belmont, $250; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 808 in Belmont, $250; Belmont Legion Post 808, $250; Angelica SAL Post 414, $250; Catherine Schuyler Chapter NSDAR, $100; and Allegany County American Legion, $100.

Organizers said donations are being accepted at any Allegany County American Legion post. They are seeking contributions from businesses, corporate sponsors, civic organizations and residents before the Oct. 31 deadline so all 300 packages can be shipped in time for the holidays.

If the campaign reaches its goal, organizers plan to send a recognition list of sponsoring businesses and groups to the ship’s crew and publish acknowledgments on Allegany County Legion social media accounts.