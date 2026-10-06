“Everyone’s Pulling For Each Other”| Owen Power On Jiri Kulich & The Season So Far | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Defenseman Owen Power joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on October 6, 2026. They discussed the season so far, Jiri Kulich coming back, and what it was like in the NHL Playoffs last season.
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