Rivera secures $50,000 for school-based health center at Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy

BUFFALO — New York State Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera announced Oct. 2 that he secured $50,000 in state funding for medical and technology equipment at the school-based health center at Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy (BPS 76).

The school-based health center is operated by Kaleida Health and Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and provides students with primary care and mental health services during the school day. The funding is intended to update medical devices and technology used to deliver care and to strengthen services for students and families on Buffalo’s West Side.

“School-Based Health Centers are one of the most effective tools we have to meet children where they are and ensure they receive the care they need to learn, grow, and succeed,” Rivera said. He added that the investment is especially important amid recent reductions in coverage that have left many New Yorkers without an affordable option for care.

Kaleida and Golisano operate school-based health centers in seven Buffalo public schools, providing coordinated primary care and mental health services on-site. Multidisciplinary teams include nurse practitioners, medical assistants, social workers, dietitians, psychologists, educational counselors and physicians, with services that range from preventive care and health assessments to counseling and referrals.

“We are so grateful to Assemblymember Jon Rivera for securing much needed funding for our School Based Health Center at Herman Badillo in light of massive cuts happening in healthcare,” said Nadine Jensen, a social worker with Kaleida Health’s School-Based Health Centers and a 1199SEIU member. Jensen said the funding will help reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations, expand access to mental health counseling and help keep students healthy and in school.

Rivera tied the investment to broader coverage losses across the state, saying that since July 1 more than 400,000 New Yorkers have lost coverage through the Essential Plan. He said that makes local investments in on-site care more important for working families who face barriers to accessing traditional health providers.

The amount announced — $50,000 — will be used for purchase and installation of updated medical and technology equipment for the Herman Badillo clinic. The announcement included photographs of Rivera speaking at the school alongside Kaleida Health staff and community partners.

Because this item is based on a statement from Rivera’s office, additional details such as an itemized list of equipment to be purchased, the project timeline, and the expected date of installation were not included in the announcement.