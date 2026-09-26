Hochul declares state of emergency as nor’easter brings high winds, coastal flooding risk to Long Island and NYC

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center as a nor’easter brought strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding to Long Island, New York City and the lower Mid‑Hudson, the governor’s office said in a statewide release.

The state reported more than 28,000 power outages statewide, including more than 12,000 in Suffolk County and about 8,000 in Nassau County. Wind gusts exceeding 40–45 mph were observed across Long Island and parts of New York City, with isolated peaks above 50 mph and the potential for localized gusts near 60 mph, the release said.

High-tide cycles through Sunday and Monday morning could produce moderate to locally major coastal flooding, with up to about 3.5 feet of inundation possible in vulnerable shoreline areas. The state forecast widespread rain totals of roughly 1–3 inches for the Capital Region, Mid‑Hudson, New York City and Long Island, with localized peak totals of 4–6 inches most likely on eastern Long Island.

The state said more than 5,800 utility workers were available to respond and restore service, and that state crews and mutual‑aid contractors were pre‑staged. New York State Parks and DEC teams have been preparing oceanfront parks: Jones Beach crews reinforced a sand berm at the Central Mall and boardwalk, sandbags have been placed around vulnerable park buildings, and swimming at state park beaches is not allowed during the storm.

The announcement listed transportation impacts and precautions: the MTA warned of delays and partial suspensions on the LIRR Long Beach branch due to localized flooding, bus detours in Queens, and a temporary ban on empty tractor‑trailers and tandem trucks on MTA bridges and tunnels while high winds were forecast. Motorists were reminded to treat dark traffic signals as all‑way stops and to avoid driving through flooded roads.

State agencies also posted public safety advice: stay out of the water because of dangerous rip currents and high surf, avoid driving through flood waters, secure loose outdoor items, prepare for power outages, and stay away from downed power lines. The release urged New Yorkers to enable government emergency alerts on phones and to monitor local forecasts and National Weather Service advisories.

The governor’s release noted that state emergency responders and equipment — including dump trucks, loaders, excavators, pumps, chippers and rescue teams — were on alert and positioned to assist as conditions warranted. State Parks Park Police said a four‑member swift water rescue team from Western New York was available to assist as needed.

Reporting here is based on a Sept. 26, 2026, press release from the Governor’s Office and state agencies. Local conditions can vary; check county and municipal alerts for neighborhood‑level closures and impacts.