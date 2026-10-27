Source: St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute — Watch the original video on YouTube
42nd Annual Political Debate 2026
Abdul El-Sayed challenges assumptions behind Muslim Brotherhood question →Olen Zellweger RIPS it! #nhl #hockey #buffalo →Did priest killed by falling crucifix steal M in church funds? There’s no proof →Are election volunteers preparing for federal agents potentially intimidating voters at polling sites? →MAGA senator’s hometown neighbors abandon him for giving Trump ‘free rein’ →Trump family hit by ‘political earthquake’ as autocratic leader falls: expert →