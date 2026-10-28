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Obama Responds to Trump criticizing Cheesecake Factory Oval Office Comparison

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Obama Responds to Trump criticizing Cheesecake Factory Oval Office Comparison

Former President Barack Obama responds to President Trump criticizing his comparison of Trump's Oval Office decor to The Cheesecake Factory: "I am not making this up. He is literally doing arts and crafts while we are fighting a war and trying to deal with out-of-control prices."

Watch more here: https://www.c-span.org/program/campaign-2026/former-pres-barack-obama-campaigns-with-georgia-democrat-candidates/687134

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Source: C-SPAN — Watch the original video on YouTube

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