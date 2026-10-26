Search here...
Home Activism Environment Niagara Falls property owner pleads guilty to illegally storing hazardous waste

Niagara Falls property owner pleads guilty to illegally storing hazardous waste

By
Staff
-
LATEST HEADLINES
“Dark Day for Journalism”: Egypt Shutters Independent News Site Mada Masr, Detains Editor →“Anti-Fascist Economics”: Isabella Weber on How Inequality Fuels Extremism & Erodes Democracy →Trump Is Already Undermining Confidence in Midterm Election Results from Alaska to California: ACLU →Headlines for October 27, 2026 →BUFFALO MAN SENTENCED FOR BURNING DOWN THE OLD PINK →Judge denies Buffalo bid to halt Seneca gas station work →
Hale 1
Source media supplied with the email that created this Via Email story.

A Brooklyn-based real estate company pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to storing hazardous waste without a permit at a commercial property in Niagara Falls, the U.S. attorney for Western New York announced.

JEMF Buffalo Industrial LLC admitted it stored expired hand sanitizer at its property at 3800 Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls. Between Jan. 13 and May 18, 2022, 326 pallets of hand sanitizer were shipped to the site from Pennsylvania and placed on the north part of the property, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency executed a search warrant at the site in December 2023 and documented a pile of dumped, expired hand sanitizer about 73 feet long by 24 feet wide by 5 feet high. Samples taken from the material were found to be ignitable under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and therefore classified as a hazardous waste, the announcement said. Prosecutors say JEMF was aware the sanitizer was hazardous.

The company pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to storage of a hazardous waste without a permit. The offense carries a maximum penalty of $50,000 per day of violation. Sentencing is scheduled for March 15, 2027, at 9 a.m. before Judge Arcara.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango. The plea followed an investigation by the EPA Criminal Investigation Division and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that Regional Logistics Group LLC, a tenant at the Highland Avenue property, had agreed to accept and handle the pallets from the Pennsylvania site at no cost or expense to JEMF during purchase negotiations for the Pennsylvania property.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
Share a Story

Send a submission or message

LATEST