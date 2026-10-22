Five defendants indicted on charges of conspiring to kill witness in Buffalo

Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane announced Friday that five people have been indicted and arraigned on charges alleging they conspired to kill a witness in a Buffalo murder case.

Four defendants — Lamarrio A. Clark, 29, also known as “Bolo”; Dayshawn J. Brazier, 35, also known as “Day Day”; James S. Barnwell, 27, also known as “Jay Rock”; and Angela Bowser, 25 — were charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class A-I felony, and one count of second-degree conspiracy, a Class B violent felony, the district attorney’s office said. A fifth co-defendant, Amos J. Murray, 24, was charged with one count of second-degree conspiracy.

Keane said the defendants are accused of plotting to intentionally kill a witness to prevent his testimony in the trial of People v. Lamarrio Clark, which was scheduled for July 2025.

The alleged homicide occurred about 1:30 p.m. March 19, 2025, on the first block of Krupp Street in Buffalo. The victim, 23-year-old Willraw T. Morrison, also known as “Rollo,” was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.

Brazier faces an additional indictment charging him with first-degree attempted murder, a Class A-I felony, in connection with a separate shooting Sept. 12, 2024, on Ashley Street in Buffalo. Morrison was shot multiple times and survived. The district attorney’s office alleges that Brazier hired another person to carry out the attack.

All five defendants were held without bail and are scheduled to return for a pretrial conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2026, the office said.

Keane commended detectives and deputies from the Buffalo Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Chief Christopher S. Safulko, Assistant District Attorney Samantha King of the Major Crimes Bureau and Chief Cathleen M. Roemer of the Special Victims Unit.

The district attorney’s office noted that, as with all people accused of a crime, the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.