City of Buffalo, Visit Buffalo host Bills rally in Niagara Square Oct. 29

Buffalo fans are invited to gather in Niagara Square on Thursday, Oct. 29, for an all-ages Bills rally hosted by the City of Buffalo and Visit Buffalo.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will feature music from DJ Milk and DJ Yes, appearances by Billy Buffalo and the BFLO Cheerleaders, food trucks, a Resurgence Brewing beer truck, giveaways and a light show finale at the Statler. Organizers said the rally will bring fans together downtown ahead of the Bills’ home game against the Baltimore Ravens following the team’s bye week.

DJ Milk and DJ Yes will begin the program at 5:30 p.m. and keep the crowd energized with music and fan participation. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from participating vendors. The evening will end with a crowd countdown and a light show finale at the Statler at about 7:30 p.m. The rain date is Friday, Oct. 30.

Mayor Sean Ryan said, “We want Niagara Square to be a place where people come together, spend time, and enjoy being in downtown Buffalo. Bringing Bills Mafia here for a night of music and celebration is a great way to put that vision into action. Thank you to Visit Buffalo and all our partners for helping bring the Square to life, and Go Bills!”

Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo, said, “There’s nothing quite like the energy of Bills Mafia, and we’re bringing that excitement right into the heart of downtown Buffalo. The Bills are more than a football team — they’re part of our identity and a source of pride that brings our entire community together. We’re excited to partner with the City of Buffalo and our fellow community partners to celebrate that spirit and show the world what makes Buffalo such a great place.”

Peter Burakowski, executive director of Buffalo Place, added, “Downtown Buffalo is a gathering place for our community, and we’re proud to work with our partners at the City of Buffalo and Visit Buffalo to welcome Bills fans to Niagara Square. Events like this bring people together, introduce visitors to our Downtown businesses, and give everyone another reason to spend time in the heart of our city. We encourage fans to come for the rally and stay to enjoy all that Downtown Buffalo has to offer. Let’s Go Buffalo!”

The City of Buffalo and Visit Buffalo are working with Buffalo Place, Modern Recycling, Resurgence Brewing and Gatorade to present the rally. Attendees are encouraged to wear Bills gear and bring friends and family.