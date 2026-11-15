▶ Josh Allen's Reaction To Bills Victory Over The New York Jets

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media after the Bills 31-12 victory over the New York Jets on November 15th, 2026. Topics Include: WR DJ Moore as a scoring threat, Bills offense making explosive plays in the second half, on RB James Cook’s workload and tough runs, Bills finding ways to win, Bills defense holding Jets to field goals and forcing turnovers, cleaning up pre snap penalties, the offense still needing improvements, and on Bills fans traveling to MetLife Stadium.

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