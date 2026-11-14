Bulls Drop Contest to Mississippi State on Saturday

BUFFALO, NY – In front of a passionate women’s basketball crowd and with local talent on full display, the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team fell to Mississippi State 90-57 at Broadview Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulls were led offensively by first year guard Ava LaMonica who scored 19 points, including 11-of-12 shooting at the free throw line, to go with five rebounds and four assists. Third year guard Ella Corry was also in double figures with 13 points and second year forward Meg Lucas notched her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Buffalo came out with energy as LaMonica scored on back-to-back possessions and then Corry came up with a steal and scored in transition to give UB a 9-3 lead, but Madison Francis converted on an and-one bucket to pull the Bulldogs within one possession at the media timeout. LaMonica continued to attack as she got to the rim for a tough layup through contact and then Asia Wilson beat the buzzer with a deep three from the wing to put UB up 16-15 at the end of the first.

Corry got the crowd on their feet, draining a three on UB’s first possession of the second quarter and then she spun through the lane and drained a turnaround jumper before LaMonica knocked down a mid-range shot of her own midway through the quarter. Buffalo continued to chip away as Corry converted on a beautiful up and under move in the paint and the Lucas dove on the floor for a rebound and threw it ahead to Corry who hit LaMonica for a fastbreak layup to make it a one-possession game but the Bulldogs closed the quarter on an 11-3 run to take a 44-31 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs continued to clamp down on defense as they converted on a pair of steals and scores to open the third quarter before LaMonica got to the free throw line and Lucas scored on back-to-back baseline jumpers, but the visitors maintained a 20-point lead at the media timeout. Buffalo continued to battle as Lucas kicked it out to Corry in the corner for a triple and LaMonica cashed in a pair at the charity stripe just before the buzzer to pull the Bulls within 18 at the end of the third.

The Bulls continued to battle as they got to the free throw line early in the fourth quarter and then Layla Hearne drained a three in the corner, but UB was unable to cut the deficit as the Bulldogs came away victorious.

Buffalo went 16-of-18 at the charity stripe but turnovers plagued them once again as they gave the Bulldogs 41 points off their miscues. Mississippi State also maintained the rebounding advantage, which led to 22 second chance points, and used their size to inside to record 50 points in the paint.

Up next, Buffalo will close out the homestand on Thursday, November 19 as they host St. Bonaventure in a Big 4 battle at Broadview Arena 6pm.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

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