Bulls Travel to Youngstown State on Saturday

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team (1-0) travels to Ohio for the first road contest of the season to take on Youngstown State on Saturday at 6:30pm at Zidian Family Arena.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Robb Schmidt (play-by-play) and Mady Aulbach (color) announcing and can be heard on the radio on 1520 AM and online through the Varsity Network with Vinnie Christiano III on the call.

This is the 26th meeting between Buffalo and Youngstown State with the Penguins owning a narrow 13-12 series advantage. The Bulls defeated the Penguins 72-65 in the last meeting between the two teams in 2013.

Buffalo defeated Georgia State 82-81 in a thriller at Broadview Arena in the season opener on Monday night. Four Bulls scored in double figures led by first year guard Ava LaMonica who treated fans to a stellar performance, scoring 27 points, which was the most by a freshman in their debut in program history. Third year guard Ella Corry scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Asia Wilson had 11 points to go with seven assists, and Jadeah Marshall added 10 points and two blocks.

The Bulls bring back six players while adding nine newcomers to the roster. They return 62% of their scoring, 55% of their rebounding and 55% of their minutes from a season ago. With 13 underclassmen the Bulls are the youngest team in the MAC and one of the youngest teams in all of Division I women’s basketball.

Youngstown State is coming off a memorable 2025-26 season in which they won 25 games, reached the championship game of the Horizon League tournament for the first time and advanced to the Super 16 of the postseason WNIT. The Panthers were picked to finish second in the Horizon League preseason poll and return seven players from last year’s squad, including preseason first-team selections Sarah Baker and Jada Leonard, while adding three transfers and two freshmen.

Baker earned All-Freshman team honors after averaging 11.5 points per game and reaching double figures a team-high 23 times while also ranking third in the league in field goal percentage (.525). Leonard, a fifth-year transfer point guard from Cleveland State, was named to the Horizon League All-Defensive Team last season after leading the league and ranking 21st in the nation with 2.9 steals per game. YSU led the Horizon League and ranked in the top 30 nationally in scoring defense (57.7), field-goal percentage defense (.365), three-point field-goal percentage defense (.260) and blocks per game (4.9).

Up next, Buffalo will welcome Sacramento State to Broadview Arena on Thursday, November 12 at 6pm.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.





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