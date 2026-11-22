BRONX, NY – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team (3-3) battled from start to finish as they earned a hard-fought 60-48 road victory over Fordham at historic Rose Hill Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulls were led offensively by Ava LaMonica , who showed out in front of a hometown crowd as she scored a game-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds. Second year forward Meg Lucas continues to dominate on both ends of the floor as she recorded her third straight double-double, and fourth of the season, with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Ella Corry also scored in double figures with 11 points, including a trio of made three-pointers.

The teams traded baskets early before the Bulls got hot from deep as Asia Wilson and Corry drilled triples on back-to-back possessions to give Buffalo a 14-8 lead at the first media timeout. Corry then hit Lucas for a layup on the block and then later, LaMonica turned the corner and got a bucket plus the foul to put the Bulls up 19-15 at the end of the first.

Fordham cut the lead to one early in the second quarter before LaMonica broke the UB scoring drought with a second chance three in the corner as Buffalo maintained a four-point lead at the media timeout. Corry knocked down a jumper in the paint and then later, Lucas skied up for an offensive rebound putback before Wilson hit Lucas on the block for a layup in traffic to give Buffalo a 30-23 lead at the half.

Fordham scored on two straight possessions to start the third quarter before Wilson blew by her defender for a layup off glass. Buffalo continued to push the pace as Corry and LaMonica drained back-to-back transition triples and then Lucas drove to the basket for a layup to put UB up 40-29 and force a Fordham timeout at the 5:30 mark. The Bulls extended the run to 7-0 on a midrange jumper from LaMonica, but the Rams answered with a 7-0 run of their own to cut the lead to six at the 2:24 mark. The Bulls stayed poised as Lucas knocked down a transition jumper and then Wilson pushed the ball up the floor and found Diann Jackson for a layup to beat the buzzer to give Buffalo a 46-37 lead at the end of the third.

It was a sluggish start to the fourth quarter before the teams traded three-pointers on two straight possessions but the Bulls continued to attack as Lucas got an offensive rebound to keep the play alive and then later converted on a tough finish through contact to give Buffalo a 10-point lead at the final media timeout and that would be enough to secure the victory.

Buffalo won the battle on the glass, including 12 offensive rebounds which the Bulls turned into 13 second chance points, while also finding success in the paint once again, scoring 34 points inside. The Bulls also turned defense into offense, scoring 11 points off 16 Fordham miscues.

Up next, Buffalo will head to the Sunshine State for a pair of games as they take on Morehead State and Florida Atlantic at the FAU Thanksgiving Classic, beginning on Friday, November 27.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

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