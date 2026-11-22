▶ Josh Allen Talks After AFC East Win Over The Miami Dolphins | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen addressed the media after the 26-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday November 22nd. Topics include: importance of carrying some momentum into Chiefs matchup, on an efficient day, will turn the page tomorrow for Thursday, learning from earlier Thursday night game this season to prepare this week, his thoughts on Tommy Doman's pass, and getting the ball to Khalil Shakir.

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