▶ Joe Brady Talks Cleaning Things Up After Divisional Win Against The Miami Dolphins | Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady addressed the media after the 26-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday November 22nd. Topics include: James Cook's improved ball security, what went into the onsides kick decision, does he feel satisfied from the game, balancing the focus with the game today and preparing for Thursday's night game, how the Dolphins got pressure on Josh Allen, and an injury update.

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