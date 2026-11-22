▶ Andre Reed Shares Emotions On Having #83 Retired In 2027 | Buffalo Bills

Bills legend & Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Andre Reed discussed having his jersey number 83 retired next season. Bills Owner/CEO/President Terry Pegula introduced Reed before he explained what the honor means to him. Reed discussed his emotions when he learned of the news, thinking of his parents & teammates, and playing for Bills fans.

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube