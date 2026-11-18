BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team (2-2) welcomes St. Bonaventure to Broadview Arena to conclude a three-game homestand on Thursday at 6pm.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Kyra Wood (color) announcing and can be heard on the radio on 1520 AM and online through the Varsity Network with Vinnie Christiano III on the call.

This is the 37th meeting between Buffalo and St. Bonaventure with the Bonnies owning a slim 19-17 series advantage. The Bonnies defeated the Bulls at the Reilly Center a season ago before going on to complete the Big 4 sweep for the first time since 2015-16.

In front of a passionate women’s basketball crowd and with local talent on full display, the Buffalo fought hard but ultimately fell to Mississippi State 90-57 at Broadview Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Bulls were led offensively by first year guard Ava LaMonica who scored 19 points, including 11-of-12 shooting at the free throw line, to go with five rebounds and four assists. Third year guard Ella Corry was also in double figures with 13 points and second year forward Meg Lucas notched her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulls are balanced offensively with four players averaging in double figures, led by LaMonica at 17.8 points per game. Lucas is averaging a double-double with 12.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest and Asia Wilson (10.8) and Corry (10.0) are also averaging in double figures. Buffalo is shooting the basketball at an efficient rate to start the season, as they lead the MAC and rank in the top 25 nationally in field goal percentage (.490) while also leading the league and ranking in the top 45 nationally in defensive rebounding (30.3).

St. Bonaventure is 2-1 after falling to Binghamton 67-56 on Saturday. The Bonnies were picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic 10 Conference preseason poll after going 20-13 and returning to the national postseason for the first time in 10 years. Last season St. Bonaventure completed the Big 4 sweep for the first time since the 2015-16 NCAA Tournament season.

The Bonnies have four players averaging in double figures to start the season, led by Brillana Boyd who is averaging 14.0 points per game. Elyse MacDonough (13.7 ppg), Ella Trinkaus (12.0 ppg) and Buffalo native Kyla Hayes (11.7) are also impact players. St. Bonaventure went 12-3 last season when allowing 60 or fewer points. Bona also ranked fourth in the A-10 and in the top-90 nationally last year in three-point field goal defense (.290).

Up next, Buffalo will travel to the Bronx for a clash with the Fordham Rams on Sunday, November 22 at 1pm.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

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