▶ Josh Allen Talks From Red Carpet Premiere Of HBO Documentary, The Buffalo Miracle | Buffalo Bills

Watch as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks from the red carpet of his HBO original documentary, The Buffalo Miracle. Allen executive produced the piece.

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube