▶ Joe Brady On Rookie Development, Room To Improve, And More

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media on November 16th, 2026. Topics Include: what he saw from S Amani Hooker, the play of the Bills defense the last few weeks, development of LBs Kaleb Elarms-Orr and TJ Parker, addressing the Bills pre snap penalties, the status of CB Christian Benford, managing the workload of RB James Cook, if he thinks the Bills offense is off to a slow start, the play call of James Cook’s 74 yard touchdown, taking opportunities to generate explosive plays, and the Bills ability to wear other teams out.

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