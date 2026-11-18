▶ Joe Brady On The Return Of Tyrell Shavers, Preparing For the Dolphins, And More

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media before practice on November 18th, 2026. Topics Include: WR Tyrell Shavers will be on the 53-man roster, how a quick turnaround next Thursday affects this week’s approach, what he’s seeing from Bills rookies, what he is seeing from the Miami Dolphins this season, preparing to face Dolphins Quarterback Kyle McCord, has OLB TJ Parker earned himself more playing time, his approach with maintaining a healthy mentality for WR Skyler Bell, confidence in CB Maxwell Hairston, the center-quarterback dynamic and Josh Allen and Connor McGovern’s relationship, his perspective on QB injuries around the league, and protecting against the Dolphins Chop Robinson.

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube