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Joe Brady On Bills Explosive Plays, Improving Defense, And More In Victory Over Jets

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Joe Brady On Bills Explosive Plays, Improving Defense, And More In Victory Over Jets

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media after the Bills 31-12 victory over the New York Jets on November 15th, 2026. Topics Include: the Bills making in game adjustments, needing to play cleaner football and eliminate pre snap penalties, stacking with the run game, getting quick strike, explosive plays and scores in the second half, on addition and play of S Amani Hooker, T Spencer Brown being able to play after being doubtful and his matchup with the Jets EDGE David Bailey, on RB James Cook’s touchdown, WR DJ Moore making plays, the development of OLB TJ Parker, and the Bills overall consistency this season.

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube

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