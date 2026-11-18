BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team (2-2, 0-0 MAC) will hit the road for three of their next four games starting Thursday at the St. Bonaventure Bonnies (3-1, 0-0 A10). Tip-off from the Riley Center is at 7 p.m. on ESPN+/YES Network. Listen to Josh Whetzel on Buffalo 1520 or on The Varsity Network.



LAST TIME OUT

The Bulls are coming off a dominant 79-55 home win over the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday evening. In consecutive games, the Bulls had four players reach double figures. Dylan Ducommun led the offense with 25 points as he went 7-for-11 from three-point range. Mikkel Tyne added 18 points with six assists, as Drew Steffe scored 16. Antoine Lorick recorded his third double-double in just four games in the young season with 12 points and 10 boards. J.J. Starling distributed the ball for the Bulls as he had a season-high five assists. The Bulls drilled a season-high 12 three-pointers as they held Canisius to just four made threes.



Their 24-point win over Canisius on Sunday was Buffalo’s largest Division I non-conference win since Nov. 24, 2018, when they defeated the Marist Red Foxes by 27.



ABOUT THE BONNIES

St. Bonaventure Head Coach Mike MacDonald is in his first year at his alma mater (’88). The Bonnies hold a 3-1 record with wins over Canisius, Lafayette and Cornell. In his 30-year career, he has posted a 525-313 (.626) overall record. Prior to St. Bonaventure, he led Daemen from 2014-26. MacDonald led the Wildcats to a 265-86 (.755) record. He also spent time at Canisius (1997-06) and Medaille (2006-14).



The Bonnies were selected 14th in the Atlantic 10 Conference Preseason Poll in the 14-team league. Last season they finished 13th in the conference.



The Bonnies have four players scoring in double figures with Zach Philipkowski leading the way with 16.3 ppg. Benjamin Bill averages 15.5 ppg with 7.3 rpg. Ari Fulton (13.3 ppg) and Mason Blackwood (11.0 ppg) round out the top scorers. Fulton leads the team with 8.3 rpg.



Buffalo is 10-27 (.270) against Atlantic 10 Conference teams. Six of their 10 wins are against the Bonnies.



THE SERIES

St. Bonaventure leads the all-time series 14-6. The series dates back to Buffalo’s first season with a varsity program in 1915-16. The Bonnies have won the last three meetings. This will mark the earliest date in series history that the two teams will play and the first weekday game since Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.



THE BULL-ETIN BOARD

• The Bulls are 2-7 on Nov. 19th in program history. Their only Division I win on this date came in 2009 when the Bulls defeated the Navy Midshipmen on the road, 63-53. Mitchell Watt led the Bulls with 13 points as Calvin Betts scored 12.



• Antoine Lorick is one of 12 players with at least three double-doubles this season. He’s the only player in the Mid-American Conference with multiple double-doubles on the year. Lorick is the first Bull to record back-to-back double-doubles since Tyson Dunn did so on Nov. 4th & 8th, 2024.



• The Bulls have allowed five or fewer three-pointers in three consecutive games this season for the first time since Dec. 21, 2023 – Jan. 2, 2024, when they did so against Richmond, Niagara and Central Michigan. This season Pittsburgh finished 5-of 23 as Penn State Schuylkill went 4-of 17. Last game, Canisius was just 4-of 27. The last time Buffalo did so in four straight games came in December of 2017 against Central Penn, Robert Morris, Syracuse and Texas A&M.



• Buffalo’s three-point defense ranks 44th in the country with teams shooting just .258 from deep.



• The Bulls lead the MAC in fastbreak points per game with 20.0. This mark is 25th in the nation.



• Antoine Lorick is 18th in the country with 10.0 rpg, good for second in the conference behind Ohio’s Dusan Makitan who is averaging 10.7 rpg. Lorick’s 40 total rebounds are the most in the league and ranks 34th in the NCAA.



• Antoine Lorick is just one of 12 players to record at least three double-doubles this season. He scored 28 points with 15 rebounds in the season opener at Marshall with 15 points and 10 rebounds against Penn State Schuylkill. Against Canisius he finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He is the only MAC player to record at least two double-doubles. He’s the first Bull to record three double-doubles in a four-game span since Josh Mballa (2019-22) did so with five such games in a seven-game span from Feb. 15, 2022, to March 1, 2022.



• Drew Steffe recorded the program’s fifth triple-double on Nov. 9th against the Penn State Schuylkill Nittany Lions with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Steffe joins Amari Allen (16 pts, 13 reb, 11 asst) from Alabama and Drae Vasser (12 pts, 10 asst, 10 stl) of Eastern Kentucky to record a triple-double this season in Division I basketball.



• During his time at Richmond from 2023-26, Mikkel Tyne played against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies four times. In his last two outings against the Bonnies, he averaged 16.3 mpg, 10.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg and 1.0 spg. He shot .636 from the field including .500 from three-point range.



• Buffalo is one of 29 programs across Division I men’s basketball to be represented by at least five countries. The Bulls have players from the United States, Lithuania, Germany, Switzerland, and Canada. This is the most in the Mid-American Conference.



• Minus teams that have no returning players, the Bulls are returning the third fewest points in Division I hoops. They return 42 of their 2,497 points scored from last season for 1.84%. Kyle Jones scored 40 points as Matas Buteliauskas scored a pair. Only Canisius (0.02%) and Cincinnati (0.00%) scored fewer points with their returning players.



• Buffalo’s 10 transfers are the seventh most in the NCAA. They welcome Dylan Ducommun (Northern Illinois), JJ Frakes (Oregon), Boluwasefe John (Clark), Tristan Kuska (Carolina), Antoine Lorick (Tennessee State), Jalen Pitre (Tennessee State), Harrison Reede (Incarnate Word), J.J. Starling (Syracuse), Drew Steffe (Southern Illinois) and Mikkel Tyne (Richmond). Their 10 transfers are also tied with Ball State (10) and Western Michigan (10).



• Minus teams that have no returning players, the Bulls are returning the third fewest points in Division I hoops. They return 42 of their 2,497 points scored from last season for 1.84%. Kyle Jones scored 40 points as Matas Buteliauskas scored a pair. Only Canisius (0.02%) and Cincinnati (0.00%) scored fewer points with their returning players.



• Buffalo added 11 newcomers to the 2026-27 roster, one of which being a true freshman in Jahrel Vigo . The Bulls are tied for the 39th most newcomers on a roster in the country. Teams on their schedule this year with more newcomers are Western Michigan (14) who has no returners, Canisius (13) and Ball State (12).



• Buffalo’s 10 transfers are the seventh most in the NCAA. They welcome Dylan Ducommun (Northern Illinois), JJ Frakes (Oregon), Boluwasefe John n (Clark), Tristan Kuska (Carolina), Antoine Lorick k (Tennessee State), Jalen Pitre (Tennessee State), Harrison Reede (Incarnate Word), J.J. Starling (Syracuse), Drew Steffe (Southern Illinois) and Mikkel Tyne (Richmond). Their 10 transfers are also tied with Ball State (10) and Western Michigan (10).



• Halcovage’s fourth season in the MAC is tied with Bowling Green’s Todd Simon for the sixth most seasons of experience at their current institution. Toledo’s Tod Kowalczyk and Kent State’s Rob Senderoff lead the way with 17 and 16 seasons, respectfully. Akron, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan all hired new coaches this off-season.



• The Bulls added former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American J.J. Starling to their roster on Sept. 4th. Prior to Buffalo, Starling played at Notre Dame (2022-23) and Syracuse (2023-26). In his first four collegiate seasons he played in 116 games with 112 starts. He tallied 13.2 ppg for 1,530 career points. He added 3.1 rpg and 2.0 apg.



• The Center Hub’s 2026-27 College Basketball Preview released on Oct. 27th had J.J. Starling as the Mid-American Confer­ence Player of the Year, as well as the All-Conference Team.



• Under Halcovage, the Bulls are 28-3 when leading with 5:00 to go.



• Since 2023-24, the Bulls are 21-6 when they score at least 80 points.



• During Halcovage’s tenure at Villanova, he coached many future NBA players including three who went on to win the 2026 NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson, who was named NBA Finals MVP, won a pair of National Championships in 2016 and 2018 alongside Mikal Bridges as Josh Hart was part of the 2016 championship run.



• Of teams that have at least one returning player from last season, the Bulls have one of the lowest return rates in points, rebounds, assists and minutes in Division I basketball.

46 Points / 1.84% / 3rd-fewest

49 Rebounds / 4.84% / 4th-fewest

5 Assists / 1.08% / 3rd-fewest

230 Minutes / 3.61% / 3rd-fewest



• Associate Head Coach Hamlet Tibbs was named to the 2026 Silver Waves Media Top/Most Impactful Mid Major Assistant Coaches list for the second consecutive season.



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