Bulls Dominate in Home Opener, 107-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program (1-2, 0-0 MAC) took down the visiting Penn State Schuylkill Nittany Lions (0-1) in dominant fashion at Broadview Arena on Monday evening, 107-65. The highlight of the evening was Drew Steffe recording the fifth triple-double in program history with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals.



Despite struggles from three-point range, finishing just 7-of-36 (19.4%), the Bulls were efficient inside the arc as they were 33-of-40 (82.5%).



Steffe wasn’t the only one to light up the stat sheet as Antoine Lorick recorded his second double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. This was the first time since the 2023-24 season that two Bulls recorded double-doubles in the same outing. Steffe was the first Bull since Tyson Dunn’s performance on Jan. 17, 2025, to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists.



The Bulls had four players score in double figures. Joining Steffe and Lorick in double figures were Mikkel Tyne with 13 points as Matas Buteliauskas scored a career-high 14 points. Tyne led the Bulls with a trio of three-pointers. Scoring his first collegiate basket was JJ Frankes as he finished with four points and a pair of assists.

Harrison Reede was efficient in limited action as he was 3-of-4 with eight points. Tristan Kuska saw his first action in the blue and white as he finished with five points and four rebounds. Daniel Shao saw over seven minutes of action.



Buffalo was stout at the glass as they recorded their first 50-rebound game since Dec. 3, 2024.



Their 32 rebounds on the night set a program single game record. The previous record was 30 in the 2022-23 season against the Bowling Green Falcons.



The Bulls led wire-to-wire where they saw their largest lead at 45 points late in the second half. Buffalo’s 58 first half points were the most in a half since Jan. 7, 2025, when they recorded 59 against Ohio.



Penn State Schuylkill’s Isaac Lane recorded a 35-point, 10-rebound double-double.

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BUFFALO LEADERS

Drew Steffe : 25:26 MP, 8-13 FG, 18 pts, 11 reb, 11 asst, 3 stl

Antoine Lorick : 6-9 FG,15 pts, 10 reb, 3 stl, blk

Matas Buteliauskas : 4-7 FG, 14 pts, 6 reb

Mikkel Tyne : 4-9 FG, 13 pts, 7 asst, 4 stl

Jalen Pitre : 3-4 FG, 3-3 FT, 9 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl, 3 blk



TEAM STATS

Penn State Schuylkill: 36.8 FG% (25-of-68), 23.5 3PTFG% (4-of-17), 68.8 FT% (11-of-16), 34 Reb., 7 Asst., 25 TO, 10 Stl., 0 Blk.

Buffalo Bulls: 52.6 FG% (40-of-76), 19.4 3PTFG% (7-of-36), 74.1 FT% (20-of-27), 50 Reb., 32 Asst., 18 TO, 16 Stl., 7 Blk.



The Bulls are back in action on Sunday, Nov. 15th at 5:30 p.m. as they host the Canisius Golden Griffins.

For all the latest on UB men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloMBB and like the UB Men’s Basketball Facebook page.

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