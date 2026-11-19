OLEAN, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program (2-3, 0-0 MAC) lost to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies (4-1, 0-0 A10) on Thursday evening, 78-69. The Bulls outscored the Bonnies in the second half but fell short.



St. Bonaventure held the edge from the field as they shot 47.4%, holding the Bulls to 38.2%.



Drew Steffe led the Bulls with a season-high 21 points. He made a career-high 13 free throws in his 16 attempts from the line. Dylan Ducommun continued where he left off last game as he scored 17 points off the bench. Mikkel Tyne went 4-for-6 from deep as he finished with 16 points.



At the glass, Jalen Pitre snatched seven boards. Antoine Lorick had a game-high four steals.



Early momentum was in favor of the Bonnies as they held an 8-1 lead. Buffalo hung around as they trailed by a pair on a few occasions. Tyne tied the game at 22 apiece with a three-pointer with just under seven minutes remaining. Soon after, Ducommun gave the Bulls their first lead of the evening with a fastbreak layup off a turnover. St. Bonaventure’s defense turned into offense to close the half. The Bonnies went on a 15-3 in the final six minutes as they led 37-27 after the opening 20 minutes of play.



St. Bonaventure saw their largest lead of the night with 13 minutes to go at 56-37. From that point on, the Bulls outscored the Bonnies, 32-22. Slowly the Bulls chipped away at the deficit as the intensity increased. A tie up on the offensive end with just over six minutes left boiled over as each team was given offsetting technical fouls. Steffe made it 71-67 with 2:32 to play as he made all three of his free throws. In the ensuing possession, St. Bonaventure made a layup to go up 74-67, but a technical was given to the same player from just a few minutes prior. After his ejection, Steffe made both technical free throws to make it a five-point game with 1:36 to go. The Bulls came up short on the possession as their shot was blocked. The Bonnies scored the final four points of the ballgame to win, 78-69.

Watch press conference / video

BUFFALO LEADERS

Drew Steffe : 21 pts, 13-16 FT, 6 reb, 3 asst, stl

Dylan Ducommun : 25 pts, 7-12 FG, 2 reb, 3 asst, 2 blk

Mikkel Tyne : 16 pts, 4-6 3PTFG, 3 reb, 3 asst, stl

J.J. Starling : 6 pts, 5 reb



TEAM STATS

St. Bonaventure Bonnies: 47.4 FG% (27-of-57), 27.3 3PTFG% (6-of-22), 66.7 FT% (18-of-27), 39 Reb., 19 Asst., 9 TO, 5 Stl., 5 Blk.

Buffalo Bulls: 38.2 FG% (21-of-55), 38.1 3PTFG% (8-of-21), 73.1 FT% (19-of-26), 31 Reb., 9 Asst., 11 TO, 7 Stl., 4 Blk.



The Bulls are back in action on Monday, Nov. 23rd at 6:30 p.m. as they will host the RIT Tigers at Broadview Arena.

For all the latest on UB men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloMBB and like the UB Men’s Basketball Facebook page.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.

View original source