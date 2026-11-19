BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo football team produced their best offensive performance of the season to beat Central Michigan, 40-21, at Broadview Stadium on Wednesday night. It was the Bulls sixth straight win and kept them tied for first place in the Mid-American Conference standings.

The Bulls rolled up 435 yards of total offense en route to scoring a season-best 40 points.

Running back Messiah Burch once again had a huge game for the Bulls. The senior running back posted his second straight 200-yard rushing game, with 200 yards and two touchdowns on the night.

Turnovers were the difference in the game as the Bulls forced three on the night. Safety Ronnell Davis had his best game as a Bull with a forced fumble and an interception to go along with a career-best 11 tackles. Fellow safety Miles Greer added his second interception of the season in the fourth quarter.

After Central Michigan scored on its first possession of the game, the Bulls scored 13 unanswered points to take a 13-7 lead in the second quarter.

Central Michigan scored a touchdown with 39 seconds left in the second quarter to take a 14-13 lead. However, quarterback Jason Wright marched Buffalo down the field and connected with Chance Morrow for a ridiculous one-handed touchdown grab to give the lead back to the Bulls just before the half.

Buffalo marched down the field on its first possession of the second half as well and scored on a one-yard run by Wright to extend its lead to 26-14.

After Central Michigan scored to cut the UB advantage to 26-21, the Bulls needed only one play to regain a two-score advantage as Burch burst up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown run – his second of the game.

Terrance Shelton added a two-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

The Bulls improved to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in MAC play with the win. They will close the regular season at Akron on Nov. 27.











View original source