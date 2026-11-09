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Home Sports Morrow Named MAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Morrow Named MAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

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BUFFALO, NY – University at Buffalo wide receiver Chance Morrow was named the Mid-American Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. He shared the award with UMass quarterback Pop Watson.

Morrow had the best game of his UB career in Buffalo’s win over Miami (OH) on Tuesday night. The fifth-year receiver had a career-best 12 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns. His 12 catches were one shy of the single-game program record. His 199 receiving yards were fourth in program history for a single game. Both of his touchdown catches were highlight-reel worthy, including a one-handed grab that earned the top spot on ESPN’s Top Ten Plays.

Morrow leads the MAC in receiving with 53 catches for 679 yards and eight touchdowns.

It marks the third straight week a UB football player has won MAC Player of the Week. Kicker Oliver Hautanen was named the Special Teams Player of the Week following Buffalo’s win over UMass and running back Messiah Burch was named the Offensive Player of the Week following UB’s win over Bowling Green.

Buffalo is back in action at Ball State on Wednesday night.
 

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