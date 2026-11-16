BUFFALO, NY – Following his career performance against Ball State, University at Buffalo running back Messiah Burch was named the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. It marked the second time this season he has won the award.

Burch rushed for a career-best 209 yards and scored two touchdowns in Buffalo’s 28-7 win over Ball State. He scored on a two-yard run in the third quarter to put the Bulls ahead 14-7. He then iced the game with a 67-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

It was the 15th time in program history a UB running back eclipsed 200 rushing yards in a game.

Burch leads the Mid-American Conference in rushing with 1,110 yards and has scored seven touchdowns on the season.

It marks the fourth straight week a UB football player has won MAC Player of the Week. Kicker Oliver Hautanen was named the Special Teams Player of the Week following Buffalo’s win over UMass. Burch was named the Offensive Player of the Week following UB’s win over Bowling Green. Chance Morrow was named Offensive Player of the Week following Buffalo’s win at Miami (OH).

The Bulls are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Central Michigan at Broadview Stadium.



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