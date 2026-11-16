▶ Pete Carmichael On Performance On Offense & James Cook | Buffalo Bills

Bills offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael addressed the media on November 16, 2026 after the team’s win over the Jets. He discussed James Cook’s 74-yard TD run, Spencer Brown’s preparation to be ready to play, Cook’s success running the ball, and the relationship between Josh Allen & Connor McGovern.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j

For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/3sWlvc3

#BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL

For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloBills/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buffalobills/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalobills

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufbills.co/TikTok

Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube