Bulls Clip RedHawks in Overtime, 34-31

OXFORD, OH – The University at Buffalo football team rallied from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Miami (OH), 34-31, in overtime at Yager Stadium on Tuesday night. Miami’s field goal attempt to tie the game in overtime bounced off the right upright, allowing the Bulls to win their fourth straight game.

Buffalo trailed 31-16 in the fourth quarter before mounting a furious comeback. It started when Jason Wright found Chance Morrow for a four-yard touchdown with 8:56 left in the game. Wright found Morrow again for the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 31-24.

On its ensuing drive, Miami was able to work the ball down to the UB 33-yard line but a sack by Will Clark , his first of two in the fourth quarter, knocked the RedHawks out of field goal range and following a punt gave the ball back to the Bulls.

Buffalo took over with 5:02 on the clock and Wright calmly marched the Bulls 80 yards down the field to tie the game. This time Wright called his own number on a two-yard touchdown run to tie the game, 31-31, with 1:35 left in regulation.

The Bulls got the ball first in overtime and Oliver Hautanen drilled a 27-yard field goal to put UB ahead, 34-31. Miami had a good look in the endzone on a third-down pass play on their first possession of overtime, but John Keough tracked down the receiver and knocked the ball away, forcing Miami to settle for a field goal attempt. The kick was missed and the UB players stormed the field in jubilation.

Wright and Morrow were connected all night, each posting career games. Wright threw for a career-high 358 yards and two touchdowns and added two more scores on the ground. Morrow had 12 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns. His 12 catches were one shy of the school record.

It took a while for the defense to settle in, but once they did, they became difference makers. UB had a season-best five sacks and nine tackles for loss in the game. Will Clark and Sedrick Vessah led the way with two sacks apiece.

It was Buffalo’s first win at Miami since 2015 and improved the Bulls to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in MAC play. They will next play at Ball State next Wednesday night.

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