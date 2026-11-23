▶ Joe Brady On Preparing For The Kansas City Chiefs On A Short Week

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media on Monday, November 23rd, 2026. Topics Include: how he is able to compartmentalize preparing for the game this week with the history between the Bills and Chiefs, what this game and night mean for the Buffalo community, the familiarity between these two teams, evaluating QB Josh Allen over the last few games, the importance of limiting turnovers, how he felt confident enough for Tommy Doman Jr. to attempt the pass on the fake punt against Miami, running the ball out of 11 personnel, injury updates including CB Christian Benford, and the role of WR Khalil Shakir in the Bills offense.

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube