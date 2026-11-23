BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program (3-3, 0-0 MAC) blew by the visiting RIT Tigers (3-2) at Broadview Arena on Monday evening, 93-47. Buffalo’s 46-point win, is tied for the sixth largest in the program modern era (since 1991) when the Bulls defeated the Bowling Green Falcons, 96-50, on March 4, 2008.



Mikkel Tyne continued to stay hot from the field as he finished with 20 points shooting 6-for-12 (50.0%). He drilled three triples as he made all five of his free throw attempts. He added six rebounds and two steals.



Four other Bulls scored in double figures with Dylan Ducommun adding 14 points. He was perfect from the floor as he made all five of his shots, four of which from three-point range. He led Buffalo with six assists and two steals. Matas Buteliauskas scored a career-high 13 points with four boards, two steals and a block. Antoine Lorick also scored 13 points as he was 5-of-7 (71.4%) from the floor. J.J. Starling rounded out the top scorers with 10 points.



Daniel Shao recorded his first career point in the Blue and White with a made free throw in the final moments of the game. In limited action, Harrison Reede scored eight points with a pair of threes and free throws.



Drew Steffe had a game-high 10 rebounds to go with seven points.



Minus the first basket of the evening going in favor of the Tigers, the Bulls led wire-to-wire. It as all Tyne at the start as he scored Buffalo’s first nine points to give Buffalo a 9-2 lead. Buffalo’s defensive intensity forced RIT to shoot 25.9% from the field in the half, including 9.1% from three-point range. The Bulls were 18-of-34 (52.9%) from the floor as they made five three-pointers. Buffalo led at the half, 48-16.



Buffalo kept their foot on the gas as they kept a comfortable lead in the second half. All of Ducommun’s points came in the second half in just under 11 minutes of action. The Bulls finished the night with a .540 field goal percentage.

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BUFFALO LEADERS

Mikkel Tyne : 20 pts, 6-12 FG, 3-7 3PTFG, 5-5 FT, 6 reb, 4 asst, 2 stl

Dylan Ducommun : 14 pts, 5-5 FG, 4-4 3PTFG, 5 reb, 6 asst, 2 stl

Antoine Lorick : 13 pts, 5-7 FG, 4 reb

Matas Buteliauskas : 13 pts, 5-10 FG, 4 reb, 2 stl

J.J. Starling : 10 pts, 3 asst, 2 stl

Drew Steffe : 7 pts, 10 reb, 3 asst



TEAM STATS

RIT Tigers: 32.1 FG% (18-of-56), 20.0 3PTFG% (6-of-30), 41.7 FT% (5-of-12), 24 Reb., 12 Asst., 15 TO, 6 Stl., 3 Blk.

Buffalo Bulls: 54.0.2 FG% (34-of-63), 38.2 3PTFG% (13-of-34), 80.0 FT% (12-of-15), 48 Reb., 21 Asst., 14 TO, 10 Stl., 3 Blk.



The Bulls are back in action on Saturday, Nov. 28th at 3:30 p.m. as they will play the Towson Tigers at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pa.

For all the latest on UB men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloMBB and like the UB Men’s Basketball Facebook page.

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