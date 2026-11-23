Pete Carmichael addressed the media on Monday November 23rd. Topics include: running the ball out of 11 personnel, what he has learned about Tyrell Shavers, what makes Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes so special, how tough DJ Moore is, his relationship and respect for coach Steve Spagnuolo, and Khalil Shakir's unique skill set.
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