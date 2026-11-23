▶ Jim Leonhard On Preparing For The Chiefs, Bills Defensive Performance Against Miami, And More

Bills Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard addressed the media on Monday, November 23rd, 2026. Topics Include: the ability of the Bills defense to balance pass rush and coverage, his grade of the Bills defense over recent games, what more would he like to see from his defense this week, the Chiefs offense’s wide variety of skillsets and their approach to the run game, LB Kaleb Alarms-Orr’s performance against Miami, comparing defending against QBs Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, snap counts for Bills defenders, balancing injuries on a short week, the evolution of Bills rush defense this season, DL Ed Oliver playing aggressive, what he saw from CB Max Hairston yesterday, CB Davison Igbinosun earning the right to stay on the field, and when he thought OLB Greg Rousseau could reach this level of play.

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