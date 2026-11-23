BUFFALO, NY – University at Buffalo running back Messiah Burch and safety Ronnell Davis were named the Mid-American Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, the league announced on Monday.

Burch won the award for the third time this season and the second straight week.

The senior back rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s win over Central Michigan. He carried the ball 24 times for an 8.3 yards per carry average. He scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter to give the Bulls their first lead of the game, 13-7. Then, after Central Michigan cut the lead to 26-21 in the third quarter, Burch ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run to regain a 12-point advantage for the Bulls. It was Burch’s second straight 200-yard rushing game.

Davis had a career-high 11 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble against CMU. The junior safety had an interception in the first quarter that led to a field goal and then on the very next CMU drive, Davis forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate SaVeon Brown . Buffalo capitalized with a touchdown on its ensuing possession.

It was the first time Davis won the award.

It marks the fifth straight week a UB football player has won MAC Player of the Week. Kicker Oliver Hautanen was named the Special Teams Player of the Week following Buffalo’s win over UMass. Burch was named the Offensive Player of the Week following UB’s win over Bowling Green. Chance Morrow was named Offensive Player of the Week following Buffalo’s win at Miami (OH). Burch was earned the honor again following UB’s win at Ball State.

The Bulls will close out the regular season at Akron on Friday afternoon.





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