Bulls Surge Past Ball State for Fifth Straight Win

MUNCIE, IN – On a rainy night in Muncie, IN, the University at Buffalo football team relied on a steady dose of the run game to pull away from Ball State, 28-7, and secure their fifth straight win. The Bulls improved to 5-1 in Mid-American Conference play and stayed tied atop the league standings.

Messiah Burch rushed for a career-high 209 yards and two touchdowns and Terrance Shelton added a career-high 92 yards and a score to pace a UB squad that rushed for 302 yards in the game.

After falling behind 7-0, it took UB some time to find its footing on offense. The Bulls sustained their first long drive of the game late in the second quarter and Jason Wright connected with Chance Morrow on a 14-yard touchdown pass to tie the game, 7-7, with 4:04 remaining in the half.

Burch gave the Bulls their first lead of the game on a two-yard run with 3:10 left in the third quarter, but the senior running back was far from finished.

With Buffalo holding on to a 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter, Burch burst through the line and raced up the sideline for a 67-yard touchdown to extend the UB lead to 14 points and deflate the Cardinals.

Buffalo was able to recover the ensuing pooch kick and, one play later, Shelton dashed up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown to extend the UB lead to 28-7.

While the offense shined late in the game, the Bulls stayed in the game thanks to their defense.

SaVeon Brown and Zach Bergmann led the way with nine tackles apiece. Mikey Crawford and Miles Greer added eight stops.

It was the Bulls seventh win of the season, making them bowl eligible for the ninth time in program history and second time in the last three years.

Buffalo is back home next Wednesday to host Central Michigan at Broadview Stadium.



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