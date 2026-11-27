AKRON, OH – The University at Buffalo football team held off Akron, 17-9, on Friday afternoon at InfoCision Stadium to clinch a spot in the Mid-American Conference Championship game. The Bulls will face Toledo on December 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

It was a cold and soggy game and both teams relied heavily on the run game to move the ball. Even with the Akron defense keying on stopping the run, Messiah Burch still rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown in the game. His 43-yard touchdown run, early in the fourth quarter, sealed the win for the Bulls.

After a scoreless first quarter, Buffalo scored first when Jason Wright found Terrance Shelton, Jr. on a wheel route down the sideline for a 21-yard touchdown. Akron scored late in the half but missed the extra point to trail the Bulls ,7-6, after two.

Akron took a 9-7 lead in the third quarter on a 50-yard field goal. Oliver Hautanen responded with a 39-yard field goal, into the wind, to put the Bulls ahead, 10-9, late in the third.

Burch’s long TD run with 9:58 left in the game capped the victory.

SaVeon Brown led the defense with nine tackles and a tackle for loss in the game. Will Clark had two sacks in the game.

Click here for ticket information for the MAC Championship Game.



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