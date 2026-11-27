BOCA RATON, FL – In a back-and-forth game that featured six ties and six lead changes, the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team (4-3) made big plays on both ends of the floor as they held on to defeat Morehead State 85-79 in the opening game of the FAU Thanksgiving Classic at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Friday afternoon.

The Bulls were led by the sensational backcourt duo of Asia Wilson and Ava LaMonica who combined for 53 points in the victory. Wilson poured in a career-high 29 points, shooting 11-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and LaMonica added 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Also in double figures was Meg Lucas , who recorded her fourth straight double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Briana Young who scored a Buffalo career high 12 points to go with five rebounds.

Buffalo was aggressive early and often as they won the opening tip and scored on their first four possessions to take an early 8-2 lead and they would lead by four at the first media timeout. The Eagles used a 7-0 run to take the lead at the 2:25 mark, but Wilson answered with a pair of triples to give the Bulls a 20-17 lead at the end of the first.

LaMonica drove the lane and got the bucket plus the foul on UB’s first possession of the second quarter, but the Buffalo offense hit a lag and the Eagles capitalized, using a 9-0 run to take a 26-23 lead at the media timeout. Morehead State then extended then the run to 17-2 to go up by nine before Wilson knocked down a midrange jumper and then found LaMonica for a transition baseline jumper to cut the lead to five. The Bulls continued to attack as Wilson stopped and popped for a bucket plus the foul and later, LaMonica spun through the lane and finished to beat the buzzer as Buffalo pulled within five at the half.

Buffalo came out aggressive to start the third quarter as Wilson drove and hit a cutting LaMonica with a no-look pass for an and-one bucket and then LaMonica drove and finished through contact to cut the lead to two and force a Morehead State timeout at the 8:07 mark. Buffalo continued to share the basketball as Wilson threw it up ahead to Ella Corry who flipped it to LaMonica for a fastbreak and-one basket and then Wilson drained a three from the wing to put the Bulls back on top, but the Eagles scored on back-to-back possessions to retake the lead at the media timeout. Wilson knocked down another three out of the break and then the Bulls turned defense into offense as they rattled off an 11-0 run in just over two minutes to and force and Eagles timeout at the 2:25 mark and they would lead 67-61 at the end of the third.

The teams traded baskets early in the fourth quarter before Young drove baseline and finished the reverse layup, Lucas drove and finished off glass and Corry raced up the floor for a transition layup to put Buffalo up by five at the final media timeout. Buffalo stayed aggressive as Ella Wickstrom lobbed a pass to Young who finished through contact for the layup plus the foul and then Lucas followed with an offensive rebound putback off the free throw attempt to put the Bulls up 81-72 with 3:37 remaining and that would be enough as Wilson finished off glass for a layup before LaMonica sealed the victory at the free throw line.

Buffalo won the battle on the glass and dominated inside, scoring 54 points in the paint. The Bulls shot an efficient 54% from the field and continued to turn defense into offense as they scored 13 points off turnovers while also adding 14 fastbreak points.

Up next, Buffalo will take on the hosts, Florida Atlantic, on Saturday at 2pm.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

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