BUFFALO, NY – Despite leading for all but five minutes, the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team (2-3) saw late-game miscues prove costly as they fell to St. Bonaventure 67-66 at Broadview Arena on Thursday night.

The Bulls were balanced offensively with four players scoring in double figures, led by third year guard Ella Corry who scored a career-high 18 points on a career-best four made three-pointers. Second year forward Meg Lucas turned in a monster performance as she recorded her third double-double of the season with 14 points and 18 rebounds. The 18 rebounds rank sixth all-time in a single game in program history. First year guard Ava LaMonica flirted with a triple-double recording 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Asia Wilson added 10 points.

It was a sluggish start to the game for both teams as the Bonnies maintained a 7-6 lead at the first media timeout. Wilson got things going as she drained a deep three from the wing and then Jadeah Marshall went to work, scoring on three straight possessions, to give the Bulls a 15-11 lead at the end of the first.

Corry spun through the lane and connected on a midrange jumper before converting on a pair from the charity stripe. Later, LaMonica drove and finished through contact for a bucket and then Ella Wickstrom finished with a layup off glass to give Buffalo a 23-20 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bulls continued to attack as Wilson knocked down a midrange jumper and Lucas skied up for an offensive rebound putback to put the Bulls up by five with two minutes to play in the quarter. Lucas and Diann Jackson then asserted themselves inside as they scored on back-to-back possessions and Buffalo would lead 33-24 at the half.

Lucas got a rebound and threw a pass up ahead to Corry for a transition triple early in the third quarter, but the Bonnies responded with an 11-2 run to cut the lead to two and force a Buffalo timeout at the 5:46 mark. LaMonica and Corry turned the corner for a pair of layups out of the break and then Corry got hot from deep as she spotted up for a triple on the wing and then later, Jackson got her own rebound and kicked it out to Corry for another three to put Buffalo up 43-45 at the end of the third.

The Bonnies cut it to three early in the fourth quarter before LaMonica got a tough jumper through contact to drop before Corry and Wilson knocked down triples to put UB up by seven at 6:44 mark but the Bonnies would use a 7-0 run later in the quarter to take a one-point lead with 56 seconds remaining and that was it for the Bulls as they turned the ball over on their next possession and one last try from Wilson at the buzzer rattled in and out.

Buffalo dominated the glass as they outrebounded the Bonnies 43-30, including 18 offensive rebounds which they turned into 15 second chance points. The Bulls shot the ball well from deep, going 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, while also adding 36 points in the paint, but the visitors scored 17 points off of Buffalo turnovers while adding 14 fastbreak points.

Up next, Buffalo will travel to the Bronx for a clash with the Fordham Rams on Sunday, November 22 at 1pm.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.





View original source