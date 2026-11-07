Bulls Drop Contest at Youngstown State on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team (1-1) fell to Youngstown State 86-62 at the Beeghly Center on Saturday night.

The Bulls were led offensively by second year guard Asia Wilson who recorded a new career-high with 18 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. Second year forward Meg Lucas also shined, recording her first double-double of the season with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

After a back-and-forth start, the Bulls got into attack mode as Ella Corry got to the rim for a bucket plus the foul, Diann Jackson hit a cutting Lucas for a layup and then Wilson found Jackson with a no-look dime to tie the game at 15 at the media timeout, but the Penguins got to the free throw line to close the quarter to take a 22-19 lead at the end of the first.

Youngstown State opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run before Wilson drilled a deep triple in transition, but the Penguins answered with back-to-back layups to take a 31-24 lead and force a UB timeout at the 6:30 mark. Layla Hearne knocked down a big three on UB’s first possession out of the timeout and then Wilson drained a triple of her own to pull UB within one. The Bulls continued to attack as Lucas drove to the basket for a layup and then found Jadeah Marshall for a layup off glass to put UB back on top 34-33 at the 3:09 mark, but the hosts turned stops into scores in the final minute to go up 39-38 at the half.

Wilson turned the corner for a layup before the Lucas got to the rim for back-to-back layups, the latter an and-one bucket, to pull UB within one early in the third quarter but the Penguins answered with a 7-0 run to take a 53-45 lead at the third quarter media timeout and then extended the run to 16-3 to take a 64-50 lead at the end of the third.

Hearne hit a transition three early and Wilson drove and dished to Marshall on the block for a layup to start the fourth quarter, but the Bulls would hit another scoreless drought as Youngstown State maintained a 20-point advantage at the final media timeout and that was enough to secure the victory.

Buffalo won the battle on the glass 43-30 and shot 45% from the floor, but they committed 30 turnovers which led to 32 points for the Penguins while also giving up 26 points in transition.

Up next, Buffalo will welcome Sacramento State to Broadview Arena on Thursday, November 12 at 6pm.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

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