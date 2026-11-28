BOCA RATON, FL – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team (4-4) fell to Florida Atlantic 59-48 in the final game of the FAU Thanksgiving Classic at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulls were led by Ava LaMonica who scored a game-high 15 points to go with six rebounds and three assists and Meg Lucas who turned in another stellar performance, recording her fifth straight double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds

Buffalo came out aggressive to start the game as Lucas opened the scoring with an offensive rebound putback and LaMonica knocked down a midrange jumper to spark a 7-0 run and force an early FAU timeout. The Bulls continued to attack as LaMonica found Lucas for a fastbreak layup to put UB up 10-3 midway through the quarter, but Buffalo was then held scoreless for the next six minutes and the Owls capitalized, closing the quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 12-10 lead at the end of the first.

Florida Atlantic opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to go up by nine before the Bulls began to hit the glass and chip away as Oyinkansola Soetan fought inside for a pair of big buckets through contact, the latter off an offensive rebound, to pull the Bulls within six at the media timeout, but Buffalo would struggle through another scoring drought as they trailed 25-16 at the half.

LaMonica attacked the basket with a purpose as she scored layups on three possessions and knocked down a pair at the free throw line before Asia Wilson knocked down a three on the wing, but the hosts answered, scoring on two straight possessions to go up by seven at the media timeout. Both teams hit a lull out of the timeout, but the hosts knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds to go up by six at the end of the third.

The Owls knocked down a pair of threes to start the fourth quarter, but the Bulls continued to fight as Briana Young came up with a steal and scored in transition plus the foul to pull Buffalo back within single digits. LaMonica hit Lucas on the block for a layup on an out-of-bounds play, but turnovers continued to plague the Bulls as the hosts were able to run out the clock.

Buffalo dominated on the glass 52-38, including 14 offensive rebounds which they turned into 12 second chance points, and were strong defensively holding the Owls to just 27% shooting, but the Bulls were held to a season-low 33% shooting and gave Florida Atlantic 22 points off their turnovers.

Up next, Buffalo will return to Western New York to take on crosstown rival Canisius on Wednesday, December 2 at the Koessler Athletic Center at 6:30pm.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.





View original source