PHILADELPHIA – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program (3-4, 0-0 MAC) fell in their lone game at The Palestra on Saturday afternoon to the Towson Tigers (5-4, 0-0 CAA), 73-69. The Bulls had a late serge in the waning minutes, but it wasn’t enough to take down Towson.



Drew Steffe led the Bulls with 17 points and six rebounds. Three other Bulls scored in double figures including Antoine Lorick with 15 points, followed by Mikkel Tyne and Dylan Ducommun with 13 and 12, respectively.



Lorick also snatched six boards to tie Steffe. Tyne had six assists with J.J. Starling adding five along with his nine points.



Both squads drilled nine three, but Towson came out more efficient than the Bulls as they shot 39.1% to Buffalo’s 29.0%.



Buffalo held the edge in points off turnovers, outscoring Towson, 22-5.



Lorick got the Bulls on the board first with a corner three and held the lead at 7-3. Once Towson grabbed a 10-9 lead with 11:42 left in the first half, they wouldn’t trail the rest of the day. The Tigers made a three-pointer with 3:00 left in the opening half of action, but were then kept off the scoresheet the rest of the half. Buffalo ended the half on a 6-0 run capped off with Steffe drilling a corner three before the horn as they trailed headed to the locker room, 27-26.



Out of the halftime break, Towson opened the half on a 12-4 run to take a 39-30 lead following the under-16 media timeout. Buffalo bounced back as they’d double up on points to tie the game at 48 off a Lorick layup with 8:44 to go. Trailing 64-54 with 3:33 remaining, Steffe drilled a three with a foul. After completing the four-point play, Buffalo trailed 64-58. Defensive intensity increased in the final moments. The Bulls trailed 73-63 with just over a half minute to play, but managed to make a pair of threes to cut it to 73-69. It was too little too late as Towson took home the victory.



BUFFALO LEADERS

Drew Steffe : 17 pts, 7-7 FT, 6 reb, 3 asst, 2 stl

Antoine Lorick : 15 pts, 5-9 FG, 2-3 3PTFG, 6 reb, 2 stl, blk

Mikkel Tyne : 13 pts, 2 reb, 6 asst, stl

Dylan Ducommun : 12 pts

J.J. Starling : 9 pts, 5 asst



TEAM STATS

Towson Tigers: 50.0 FG% (25-of-50), 39.1 3PTFG% (9-of-23), 60.9 FT% (14-of-23), 40 Reb., 13 Asst., 14 TO, 5 Stl., 3 Blk.

Buffalo Bulls: 43.6 FG% (24-of-55), 29.0 3PTFG% (9-of-31), 75.0 FT% (12-of-16), 27 Reb., 16 Asst., 8 TO, 7 Stl., 2 Blk.



The Bulls are back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 2nd at 7 p.m. as they will play the Western Michigan Broncos on the road to open conference play.

For all the latest on UB men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloMBB and like the UB Men’s Basketball Facebook page.

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