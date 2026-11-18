▶ Josh Allen Talks About The Challenge Of Facing A Tough Dolphins Defense | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen addressed the media following a walk tru practice on Wednesday November 18th. Topics include: how Connor McGovern haas made him a better quarterback, what goes through his mind on a quarterback sneak, how he maintains focus regardless of the opponent, how consistent James Cook has been, and the return of Tyrell Shavers.

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