Bulls Set for Home Opener on Monday Evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team (0-2, 0-0 MAC) will host the Penn State Schuylkill Nittany Lions (0-1) in their home opener on Monday evening. Tip-off from Broadview Arena is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. This will be the first meeting between both programs.



LAST TIME OUT

Last Thursday, the Bulls fell on the road to the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center, 80-61. Leading at the half, 45-32, the Bulls could not hang on for their first victory of the season. Drew Steffe led the Bulls with 15 points, four assists and three steals. He’s the first Bull since Jan. 7, 2025, to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists. J.J. Starling added 13 points and three boards. Dylan Ducommun splashed in a trio of threes as he finished with nine points.



Following his performance at Pittsburgh, Steffe was the first Bull to lead the team in points, assists and steals since Tyson Dunn did so against Miami (OH) on March 4, 2025.



THE SERIES

This will mark Buffalo’s first game against the Penn State Schuylkill Nittany Lions.



In their program history, Buffalo is 544-345 (.612) against non-Division I programs. Since rejoining the Division I ranks in 1991-92, the Bulls are 25-0 against non-Division I teams.



THE BULL-ETIN BOARD

• This will be the second time in three seasons the Bulls open their home schedule against a non-Division I opponent.

• Since their return to Division I in 1991, Buffalo is 25-10 (.714) in home openers. All-time, the Bulls are 74-35 (.679) in home openers in their previous 109 seasons. In the last 13 home openers, the Bulls are 11-2 (.846).

• In their program history, Buffalo is 544-345 (.612) against non-Division I programs. Since rejoining the Division I ranks in 1991-92, the Bulls are 25-0 against non-Division I teams.

• Following his performance at Pittsburgh, Drew Steffe was the first Bull to lead the team in points, assists and steals since Tyson Dunn did so against Miami (OH) on March 4, 2025.

• Prior to Antoine Lorick’s 15-rebound performance at Marshall, the last Bull to snatch 15 boards was Jonnivius Smith on Jan. 2, 2024, at Central Michigan. 82 games were played between both performances.

• Antoine Lorick is just one of 11 players to record a double-double this season. He scored 28 points with 15 rebounds in the season opener at Marshall.



• Buffalo is one of 29 programs across Division I men’s basketball to be represented by at least five countries. The Bulls have players from the United States, Lithuania, Germany, Switzerland, and Canada. This is the most in the Mid-American Conference.



• Minus teams that have no returning players, the Bulls are returning the third fewest points in Division I hoops. They return 42 of their 2,497 points scored from last season for 1.84%. Kyle Jones scored 40 points as Matas Buteliauskas scored a pair. Only Canisius (0.02%) and Cincinnati (0.00%) scored fewer points with their returning players.



• Buffalo’s 10 transfers are the seventh most in the NCAA. They welcome Dylan Ducommun (Northern Illinois), JJ Frakes (Oregon), Boluwasefe John (Clark), Tristan Kuska (Carolina), Antoine Lorick (Tennessee State), Jalen Pitre (Tennessee State), Harrison Reede (Incarnate Word), J.J. Starling (Syracuse), Drew Steffe (Southern Illinois) and Mikkel Tyne (Richmond). Their 10 transfers are also tied with Ball State (10) and Western Michigan (10).



• Minus teams that have no returning players, the Bulls are returning the third fewest points in Division I hoops. They return 42 of their 2,497 points scored from last season for 1.84%. Kyle Jones scored 40 points as Matas Buteliauskas scored a pair. Only Canisius (0.02%) and Cincinnati (0.00%) scored fewer points with their returning players.



• Buffalo added 11 newcomers to the 2026-27 roster, one of which being a true freshman in Jahrel Vigo . The Bulls are tied for the 39th most newcomers on a roster in the country. Teams on their schedule this year with more newcomers are Western Michigan (14) who has no returners, Canisius (13) and Ball State (12).



• Buffalo’s 10 transfers are the seventh most in the NCAA. They welcome Dylan Ducommun (Northern Illinois), JJ Frakes (Oregon), Boluwasefe John n (Clark), Tristan Kuska (Carolina), Antoine Lorick k (Tennessee State), Jalen Pitre (Tennessee State), Harrison Reede (Incarnate Word), J.J. Starling (Syracuse), Drew Steffe (Southern Illinois) and Mikkel Tyne (Richmond). Their 10 transfers are also tied with Ball State (10) and Western Michigan (10).



• Halcovage’s fourth season in the MAC is tied with Bowling Green’s Todd Simon for the sixth most seasons of experience at their current institution. Toledo’s Tod Kowalczyk and Kent State’s Rob Senderoff lead the way with 17 and 16 seasons, respectfully. Akron, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan all hired new coaches this off-season.



• The Bulls added former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American J.J. Starling to their roster on Sept. 4th. Prior to Buffalo, Starling played at Notre Dame (2022-23) and Syracuse (2023-26). In his first four collegiate seasons he played in 116 games with 112 starts. He tallied 13.2 ppg for 1,530 career points. He added 3.1 rpg and 2.0 apg.



• The Center Hub’s 2026-27 College Basketball Preview released on Oct. 27th had J.J. Starling as the Mid-American Confer­ence Player of the Year, as well as the All-Conference Team.



• Under Halcovage, the Bulls are 26-3 when leading with 5:00 to go.



• During Halcovage’s tenure at Villanova, he coached many future NBA players including three who went on to win the 2026 NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson, who was named NBA Finals MVP, won a pair of National Championships in 2016 and 2018 alongside Mikal Bridges as Josh Hart was part of the 2016 championship run.



• Of teams that have at least one returning player from last season, the Bulls have one of the lowest return rates in points, rebounds, assists and minutes in Division I basketball.

46 Points / 1.84% / 3rd-fewest

49 Rebounds / 4.84% / 4th-fewest

5 Assists / 1.08% / 3rd-fewest

230 Minutes / 3.61% / 3rd-fewest



• Associate Head Coach Hamlet Tibbs was named to the 2026 Silver Waves Media Top/Most Impactful Mid Major Assistant Coaches list for the second consecutive season.



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