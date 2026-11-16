▶ Jim Leonhard On Amani Hooker’s Acclimation, Progression Of Defensive Rookies, And More

Bills Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard addressed the media on November 16th, 2026. Topics Include: evaluating the Bills defensive improvement while facing backup quarterbacks, S Amani Hooker’s acclimation and ability to play 100% of snaps on Sunday, how his experience as a player informs his evaluation of the safety position, evaluating the potential readiness of CB Tre White, the growth and progress of CB Davison Igbinosun, OLB Greg Rousseau receiving more attention from opposing offenses, the progression of LBs Kaleb Elarms-Orr and TJ Parker, communication on the sideline with injuries while he is in the press box booth, the pairing of S Cole Bishop and Amani Hooker, S Damar Hamlin’s role in onboarding Amani Hooker, and what he saw from DB Jordan Hancock.

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube