Tale of Two Halves, Bulls Fall at Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program (0-2, 0-0 MAC) couldn’t hang on to their 13-point halftime lead as the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0, 0-0 ACC) came back for an 80-61 win on Thursday evening.



It was a physical game as there were 53 total fouls, 34 of which called on the Bulls. Pittsburgh took advantage at the line as they finished 35-for-49 (71.4%) as the Bulls were just 16-of-22 (72.7%).



The Bulls were lights out from the field in the first half as they shot 55.6%, holding Pittsburgh to 26.1%. Buffalo was also 53.3% from three-point range.



Drew Steffe led the Bulls with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. He’s the first Bull since Jan. 7, 2025, to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists. J.J. Starling added 13 points and three boards. Dylan Ducommon splashed in a trio of threes as he finished with nine points.



Mikkel Tyne got the evening started with a three-pointer for Buffalo’s first lead of the season. The tides shifted in favor of the Panthers as they went on a 10-0 run to take a 10-3 lead. A pair of Jalen Pitre free throws ended Buffalo’s scoring drought. After a stretch of going 0-for-4 from the floor, the Bulls then made their next four baskets as they trailed 16-15 at the under-12 media timeout.



Dylan Ducommun put the Bulls in front with a three-pointer, 18-16. Buffalo’s offense continued to hit from three as Drew Steffe swished a three to extend their lead to 24-20. The Panthers struggled from the field, but managed to find their way to the free throw line 25 times as they made 18 of their attempts in the half. Pittsburgh went over eight minutes without a made field goal as the Bulls led at the half, 45-32.



The Panthers came out of the locker room on a mission. Pittsburgh cut Buffalo’s lead down to 47-39, forcing the Bulls to call a timeout with 16:47 remaining in the half. Despite the Panthers shooting 1-for-10, free throws kept them alive in the second half. With 11:15 to go, they cut Buffalo’s lead to 51-46. Antoine Lorick snapped Buffalo’s three-minute scoring drought with a pair of free throws to push the lead to 53-46. Pittsburgh rattled off an 8-0 run to take their first lead since 10:18 left in the first half at 54-53.



The Panthers defense kept the Bulls from making a field goal as they failed on seven straight shot attempts from the floor. Buffalo struggled offensively in the half as they were just 3-of-24 (12.5%) from the field and 1-of-17 (5.9%) from beyond the arc.



BUFFALO LEADERS

Drew Steffe : 38:16 MP, 15 pts, 5 reb, 4 asst, 3 stl

J.J. Starling : 36:18 MP, 13 pts, 3 reb, asst, stl

Dylan Ducommun : 9 pts, 3-9 3PTFG

Antoine Lorick : 8 pts, 5 reb, 2 asst, stl, blk



TEAM STATS

Pittsburgh Panthers: 37.0 FG% (20-of-54), 21.7 3PTFG% (5-of-23), 71.4 FT% (35-of-49), 50 Reb., 11 Asst., 11 TO, 8 Stl., 3 Blk.

Buffalo Bulls: 35.3 FG% (18-of-51), 28.1 3PTFG% (9-of-32), 72.7 FT% (16-of-22), 27 Reb., 9 Asst., 17 TO, 7 Stl.,26 Blk.



The Bulls are back in action on Monday, Nov. 9th for their home opener against Penn State Schuylkill. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

For all the latest on UB men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloMBB and like the UB Men’s Basketball Facebook page.

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