Bulls Stumble at Marshall in Season Opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program (0-1, 0-0 MAC) couldn’t keep pace with the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0, 0-0 SBC) on Monday evening as they fell, 92-65.



Antoine Lorick recorded his 10th career double-double with 28 points and 15 rebounds; both marks were game highs. This was also the fourth consecutive season opener that a Bull recorded a double-double. Drew Steffe scored 19 points as Dylan Ducommun added nine points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a pair of blocks. Lorick and Steffe combined to go 17-of-32 (53.1%) from the floor.



Marshall shot 54.0% from the field as they held Buffalo to just 37.1%. The Thundering Herd drilled 11 three-pointers to the Bulls’ five.



Marshall quickly got on the board with a corner three to go up 3-0. Buffalo tied the game at 5 off a Lorick three-pointer, but that would be the only tie of the game. The Thundering Herd utilized an 8-0 run over a two-minute span to increase their lead to 20-10. A Lorick free throw ended Buffalo’s dry spell to make it 20-11. Marshall’s offense couldn’t miss as they were 7-for-7 from the field as they led 27-13 halfway through the first half. Their offense turned into defense as the Bulls were just 1-for-8 in the same stretch. A 16-2 run by the Thundering Herd along with empty possessions by the Bulls were costly as they trailed at the half, 45-24.



JJ Frakes made his collegiate debut in the second half where he recorded a block and steal in just under 15 minutes of action. The Bulls showed a strong spurt on the offensive end as they went 5-of-7 from the field early in the half, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Marshall. Buffalo’s energy was higher in the half as they were only outscored by six points, 47-41, in the final 20 minutes of play.

Watch press conference / video



BUFFALO LEADERS

Antoine Lorick : 37:22 MP, 9-18 FG, 9-13 FT, 28 pts, 15 reb, stl, blk

Drew Steffe : 37:11 MP, 19 pts, 2 reb, asst, stl

Dylan Ducommun : 9 pts, 2 assts, 2 stls, 2 blks



TEAM STATS

Marshall Thundering Herd: 54.0 FG% (34-of-63), 42.3 3PTFG% (11-of-26), 68.4 FT% (13-of-19), 41 Reb., 17 Asst., 11 TO, 6 Stl., 2 Blk.

Buffalo Bulls: 37.1 FG% (23-of-62), 18.5 3PTFG% (5-of-27), 66.7 FT% (14-of-21), 31 Reb., 7 Asst., 10 TO, 8 Stl., 6 Blk.



The Bulls will head to Pittsburgh, Pa. to play the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. Game coverage will be on ACCNX.

For all the latest on UB men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloMBB and like the UB Men’s Basketball Facebook page.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.

View original source