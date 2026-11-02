Bulls Claw Back to Defeat Georgia State 82-81 in Season Opener

BUFFALO, NY – In a game that featured seven lead changes and nine ties, the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team (1-0) hung on to defeat Georgia State 82-81 in a thriller at Broadview Arena in the season opener on Monday night.

Four Bulls scored in double figures led by first year guard Ava LaMonica who treated fans to a stellar performance, scoring 27 points, including an efficient 9-of-14 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free throw line, to go with five assists. Third year guard Ella Corry scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Asia Wilson had 11 points to go with seven assists, and Jadeah Marshall added 10 points and two blocks.

Trailing 10-2 early in the first quarter, Wilson hit Briana Young for a high-low bucket to end the run and then Young dished out a pass to a cutting LaMonica who finished through contact. Later, Ella Wickstrom went on a 4-0 run by herself, slicing to the basket for a layup off glass before knocking down a pair at the free throw line, before Wilson blew by her defender for a finger roll layup off glass to pull UB within one at the end of the first.

After a sluggish start to the second quarter, Corry sliced to the rim for a layup and then Meg Lucas hit Marshall for pair of high-low buckets to put UB up 25-19. Later, Lucas blocked a shot in the corner and then raced up the court for a fastbreak layup. The Bulls continued to pound it inside as Lucas found Marshall for another layup to put UB up by six at the media timeout and they would lead 34-29 at the half.

Wilson broke her defender’s ankles and drilled a step-back triple on UB’s first possession of the third quarter and then LaMonica drained a midrange jumper, but the visitors then used a 7-2 run to cut the lead to three at the 7:31 mark. LaMonica knocked down a baseline jumper and then found a cutting Young for a layup through traffic, but the Panthers answered with a pair of layups of their own to take a two-point lead at the media timeout. Corry went into attack mode as she got a bucket plus the foul and then found Lucas for a layup to tie the game at 50. After a 5-0 GSU run, LaMonica knocked down a jumper and Wilson followed with a pair of midrange buckets of her own before LaMonica beat her defender baseline and finished off glass to pull UB within three at the end of the third.

LaMonica continued to stay hot as she drilled a triple in the corner and then UB turned defense into offense as Young came up with a steal and hit Corry for a fastbreak layup to tie the game at 65 early in the fourth quarter. After the Panthers cut the lead to one, Corry drained a deep three from the right wing and then LaMonica matched her with a triple of her own on the opposite wing to put UB up by five with four minutes remaining. Wickstrom took her defender off the bounce for a layup to extend the lead to seven, but the visitors answered with a 10-3 run to take a three-point lead with 1:36 to go. Buffalo continued to attack as they made three straight free throws to tie the game at 81 and then forced a Georgia State turnover to get the ball back where LaMonica came up clutch with one final free throw to secure the victory.

Buffalo shot a blistering 60% from the floor, scoring 44 points in the paint while also dominating the glass, outrebounding Georgia State 37-21 on the night. The Bulls recorded 18 fastbreak points and also scored 18 points off 11 GSU turnovers.

Up next, Buffalo will travel to Ohio for a clash with the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, November 7 at 6:30pm.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.





View original source