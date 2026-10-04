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· Jake Tapper Grills WH Economic Adviser on Trump’s Boasts Of The ‘Best Economic Numbers’ Ever: ‘Is He Misinformed’ or ‘Not Telling the Truth?’
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17 claims involving the death penalty we’ve investigated
‘Whoaaa’: News panel astonished as expert shows how Trump voters could hand Dems the House
Outrage as MAGA lawmaker openly admits plot to block seating of Dem candidate: ‘Shameful’
‘Weak sauce’: Trump roasted for bragging about ‘packed house’ in high school gym
Joe Brady Talks The Need To Clean Up Mistakes After Loss To The Patriots | Buffalo Bills