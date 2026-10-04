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Reading from mediaite.com · Jake Tapper Grills WH Economic Adviser on Trump’s Boasts Of The ‘Best Economic Numbers’ Ever: ‘Is He Misinformed’ or ‘Not Telling the Truth?’
UP NEXT IN WNYThe Damone Jackson OutcomeMohawk Place · Tue, Oct 6 · 7:00 PM ↗
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