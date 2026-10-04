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Joe Brady Talks The Need To Clean Up Mistakes After Loss To The Patriots | Buffalo Bills

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Joe Brady Talks The Need To Clean Up Mistakes After Loss To The Patriots | Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady addressed the media following the 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots on October 4th. Topics include: sustaining drives, not getting into a rhythm, his message to Josh Allen after the last play, his confidence in the young cornerbacks, getting Dalton Kincaid more involved for the offense, Keon Coleman's standout performance, and the need to protect the football.

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